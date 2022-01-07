Bipasha Basu Turns 43: This Film With, Not Ajnabee, Was Supposed To Be Her 1st Film

Bollywood’s sexy siren Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. She was born on January 7 1979 in New Delhi and brought up in Kolkata. Bipasha has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and English films, apart from Hindi. She started her career with modelling and won the title of Godrej Cinthol Supermodel in the year 1996. She was dating Dino Morea at the time.

She was initially supposed to be cast opposite Akshaye Khanna for his debut film Himalaya Putra. However, she could not do the film for some reason.

She got her second chance with JP Dutta’s proposed film ‘Aakhri Mughal’. Bipasha’s name was finalised for this film along with Abhishek Bachhan. However, this movie could not be made. Later, JP Dutta wanted to cast her in Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachhan, but she refused. In the year 2001, Bipasha made her debut in the movie Ajnabee alongside Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar.

Bipasha has often been in the news for her affairs. After her break-up with Dino Morea in 2002, she started dating John Abraham. However, after eight long years of relationship, the two parted ways in 2011. She dated Harman Baweja after that in 2014 but the relationship did not last long.

In 2015, Bipasha found love again, this time with television actor Karan Singh Grover. The two had met on the sets of the movie ‘Alone’. From here, both of them started seeing each other before tying the knot on April 30, 2016.

In an old interview, Bipasha Basu had said that she faced the casting couch in the industry. She said, “A top producer messaged me saying that he is missing my smile a lot.

This made me feel a bit awkward. When he texted me again, I understood that something was wrong. I showed the text to one of my friends and he typed out an abusive message. I forwarded it to the producer and it worked."

