Bipasha Basu, With Maternity Fashion On Point, Visits Mumbai Salon

Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying her pregnancy and looking forward to welcoming a new member to her family soon. Meanwhile, recently she was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai.

Bipasha’s maternity fashion, pregnancy glow, and new hairstyle in the video are grabbing everyone’s attention. The video of the actress doing the rounds on social media, and many users have praised her look and hairstyle.

The clip has been shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani. The Alone actress is seen wearing a loose short denim thin-strapped dress as she flaunts her baby bump. She is also wearing a long white net shrug. Her hair was left open and she chose pink lipstick and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

This stylish yet simple look of Bipasha is well-liked among fans. Many users have commented and praised her look. As one of them wrote, “She is glowing different," another one penned “Stunning" and many congratulated her on the pregnancy. The video garnered 449 k views.

Watch the video:

Recently, Bipasha’s family organised a baby shower for her. The actress was in the news for her traditional look at the event. Bipasha wore a bright pink silk saree, a beautiful necklace, and matching bangles for the function. She shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “All dressed up for some love and eating." Seeing the post, the fans as well as celebs have showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the post:

On August 16, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram by sharing pictures from their maternity shoot. They also dropped a long note expressing their excitement and happiness along with the images.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone and got married in April 2016, following the Bengali traditions. The couple has also co-starred in the web series Dangerous.

