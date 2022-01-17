Birju Maharaj Death: PM Narendra Modi 'Deeply Saddened', Hema Malini, Subhash Ghai Remember Kathak Legend

The week has begun with the heartbreaking news of Pandit Birju Maharaj’s death. The legendary Kathak dancer died late Sunday night at the age of 83. Following the news of his death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered condolences. He shared a picture with Birju Maharaj and penned a note, remembering the dancer.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. om Shanti!" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Hema Malini also remembered Pandit Birju Maharaj in a tweet. She wrote, “The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj,Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last.I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak & will miss his presence on the firmament of dance."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also took to Twitter to share a picture of Birju Maharaj and remember him. “My first learning from kathak dance maestro was in my college youth festival when he expressed a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha thru his two eyes talking. I learnt ‘DANCE means body but soul is in eyes. That’s y he was a Jagat guru in kathak RIP BIRJU SIR," he wrote.

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace."

Birju Maharaj’s granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told ANI that the Kathak dancer was under treatment for a month. However, on late Sunday night, he experienced sudden breathlessness and was rushed to the hospital. DD News reported that he died of a heart attack. NDTV reported that he was diagnosed with a kidney disease recently.

Born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra, Birju Maharaj began his dance journey as a teenager. He was honoured with numerous awards over the years for his immense contributions to the field of performing art. In 1986, he was presented one of the country’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Vibhushan. He has also worked with a few Bollywood actress such as Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone.

