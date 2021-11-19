Birth Anniversary Special: Female Actors Were Scared of Dara Singh Because of...

Born on November 19, 1928, in Amritsar, Dara Singh was fond of kushti since childhood. His full name was Dara Singh Randhawa. However, he became popular around the world as Dara Singh. His father’s name was Surat Singh Randhawa and his mother was Balwant Kaur. It is said that his grandfather wanted him to work in the fields instead of studying because he was the eldest of the brothers. Dara Singh got married at a very young age and became the father of a child when he was just 17.

He married twice. Dara Singh’s height and body structure were extremely impressive from the very beginning. Initially, he used to participate in the kushti competitions held in or nearby his village. Gradually, he became an international level Pahalwan.

It is said that he played in 500 competitions in his kushti career and did not lose even once. He won the Commonwealth World Championship, defeating former world champion George Garianka in 1959. Then he became a world champion in 1968 in Freestyle Kushti. Dara kept doing Pahalwani until he was 55 years old, a record in itself.

While Dara Singh defeated all the big names of his time, his match with Australia’s King Kong remains the most memorable one. At the time, Dara Singh’s weight was 130 kgs and King Kong was 200 kgs. But Dara Singh lifted him over his head and threw him. It was a scene that the audience present there would never forget. Dara Singh entered Bollywood with the film Sangdil in 1952. In this film, he worked with Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. After this, he worked as a hero in many films.

He worked in around 16 films with actor Mumtaz, besides almost every other big star. It is said that when he used to work as a hero in a film, the female lead felt scared. The reason was obvious — his huge body. He played the character of Hanuman in the hit show Ramayana which will stay in the hearts of the people forever.

