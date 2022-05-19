Birth Anniversary Special: How Murali Climbed the Popularity Charts One Film at a Time

Actor Murali made his debut in the film industry with PooVilangu. Murali gained a massive fan following with his natural acting. He went on to impress the audience with his acting until September 8, 2010, when he died of a heart attack at the age of 46. Today is Murali’s 58th birth anniversary.

Son of director Siddalingaiah, Murali started his career by assisting his father in films. After watching Murai’s acting in PooVilangu, filmmaker Mani Ratnam was impressed with his ability to assimilate himself naturally.

Mani cast Murali in his film Pagal Nilavu, which was released on June 5, 1985. Murali enacted the role of Selvam, a goon who is used by a powerful person Devarajan (role enacted by Sathyaraj) for his illegal activities. Murali’s acting was appreciated in this film.

Film Pudhu Vasantham was another brilliant film in Murali’s career. Pudhu Vasantham narrates the story of a rich girl who is friends with four poor boys. This friendship is not liked by the rich girl’s fiancée. Murali enacts the role of street singer Balu. Balu makes his living by singing with his three friends Michael, Raja and Manohar.

Idhayam was another milestone in Murali’s career. He enacts the role of a college student who falls in love with Heera, a beautiful co-student. The film was a poignant story of a college student who couldn’t propose to his love first. He suffers from a heart ailment after mustering up the courage to propose.

Kadal Pookkal was an iconic film in Murali’s career. Murali won the Tamil Nadu government’s best actor award in 2001. Murali enacted the role of Karuthayya, who marries his friend’s sister, in this film. The film was not liked by some people but Murali’s acting was appreciated.

Tamil and Kannada film industries were left in shock after Murali passed away on September 8, 2010, at the age of 46. According to reports, the cause of death was a heart attack. Many renowned personalities from the South Indian industry were present at his funeral.

