Birthday Boy Ashmit Patel is More Famous For Controversies Than His Films

Ashmit Patel, brother of Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, is celebrating his 44th birthday today. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Inteha in 2003. His most memorable movie, however, was the 2004 film Murder which co-starred Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi.

However, more than his films, he always remained in the news because of his controversies.

Patel participated in Bigg Boss 4, where he became famous for his association with controversial Pakistani actress Veena Malik. Both Ashmit and Veena made headlines because of their rumoured relationship. During his stint in the Bigg Boss house he used to be in news for his romance with Veena Malik. Both were seen getting too intimate.

Later, Veena Malik said in an interview that Ashmit Patel used to wash her underwear in the show.

Ashmit Patel also later got involved with Riya Sen in an MMS scandal. This 90-second video was called fake by both Ashmit and Riya. Both Ashmit and Riya were seen in a compromising position in this video leaked in 2005. Riya Sen had said in an interview that she had suffered a lot due to the MMS. Ashmit Patel was accused of making the video public to promote his film.

After this episode, he was again in the news for his relationship with TV actress Mahek Chahal four years ago. They were in a relationship but things did not work out and the two parted their ways.

Ashmit has done movies such as Dil Diya Hai, Silsile, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zaman and Fight Club.

