Birthday Boy Karan Singh Grover's Romantic Moments With Wife Bipasha Basu

1. On Karan Singh Grover birthday today, actor’s wife Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and posted few photos to wish him with a caption: Happy Birthday to My life.

2. The actor shared this photo with his wife Bipasha Basu on Valentine’s Day. They both wore black outfits and looked stunning. The actor used the hashtag #monkeylove in the caption this photo.

3. Karan shared this photo with Bipasha during their trip to Vaishno Devi to seek blessings from the goddess for their future. To express their devotion to Maa, they both wore Mata ki Chunri on their foreheads. “When she calls, we go…," the actor captioned the photo.

4. Karan Singh Grover posted a photo with Bipasha Basu from actor Vivan Bhathena’s birthday celebration in Halloween style. With their ’80s disco look, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan increased the glam factor.

5. The hottest couple were spotted enjoying their favorite kind of blues in the Maldives. The couple were seen wearing shades that look great on them both. With his beard, Karan kept his style quotient high, while Bipasha looked sexy as usual.

6. Karan posted another romantic picture from their Maldives holiday. They’re twinning in the same blue hues. Bipasha was seen kissing Karan on the cheeks. The star seemed to have a wonderful time at the beach, in the rain, and sunshine.

7. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Karan shared a photo of himself looking with Bipasha. Bipasha looked stunning in a mustard yellow salwar kameez, while Karan was dressed in a black shirt. Karan was staring at her, and Bipasha had a lovely smile on her face. This post has a lovely caption written by him.

8. In this picture, both Karan and Bipasha were seen at home in all-white outfits with brightly coloured faces. The duo took a sunkissed photo of themselves while greeting each other with colours. Karan was wishing his fans a very happy Holi.

