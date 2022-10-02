Birthday Boy Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy: Rare Times the Sibling Shared Screen Space

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROHIT ROY: Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, brothers with an age difference of only four years, have long been household names in the country. Perhaps, Ronit–who is the older sibling–has enjoyed a considerably more successful career than Rohit, whether it is in television shows or movies. While Ronit’s breakthrough character was Rishabh Bajaj in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay (2001), Rohit’s fame came about after a brief period of struggle with the hit show Swabhimaan.

Both siblings have resiliently battled the tides of Bollywood together. While it took some time for Ronit to initially find a footing in tinsel-town, Rohit’s initial success in the hit show Swabhimaan seemed to have made him over-confident. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rohit admitted that his portrayal of a righteous attorney in Swabhimaan made him a household name and that the overconfidence got to his head. He claimed that rather than honing and bettering his craft, he ended up being too confident about his acting chops.

On Rohit Roy’s birthday today, here are a few instances where the Roy brothers shared screen space together:

Kaabil (2017)

The brothers shared screen space together in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (2017) where they played siblings on-screen too. Rohit played a spoilt brat younger brother to Ronit’s older corrupt local corporator. Incidentally, Rohit had initially refused the role when Sanjay Gupta first approached him. He had previously claimed that it was “too negative". It is important to note that Rohit had never played a negative protagonist before and wasn’t sure if the audience would accept him in such a role. Sarkaar (2005-06)

The brothers had previously shared screen space in a television show called Sarkaar. It was a political family drama that aired on Zee TV from 2005–2006 and is one of the only two projects that the siblings had collaborated on.

In an interview, Rohit had previously recalled how the first “10 years brought him immense success, but then a dull phase followed when he entered films." He also admitted that his relationship with older brother Ronit is not extremely friendly or the kind “where you slap each other’s back." While the siblings are close, Rohit respects his brother and holds him in very high regard.

