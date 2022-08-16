Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan Steps Out With Son Taimur, Receives Flowers From Ekta Kapoor, Watch

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, and on the special occasion, social media is filled with wishes for the actor. Besides his fans, his family members, industry friends, and colleagues have showered love on him. The Vikram Vedha actor, on his birthday afternoon, was clicked stepping out with his son Taimur Ali Khan. The father-son duo were clicked by the paparazzi and the birthday boy waved at them. Saif was seen donning a casual blue tee with pants whereas Taimur looked adorable in a grey tee.

Saif also received flowers from Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the video, popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, "

#SaifAliKhan on occasion of his birthday 🎂. #EktaaRKapoor sends flowers for him. #taimuralikhan does a cute nose thing."

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and sent him wishes in the most adorable way. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress dropped a couple of goofy pictures of Saif in which he can be seen sitting inside a car. In the caption, Kareena sent birthday love to her ‘best man’ and talked about how his pout is better than hers.

“Happy Birthday to the best man in the world ♥️ You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof ♥️ I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… ♥️♥️ What say guys?" she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year.

