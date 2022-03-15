Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt's Special Moments with Ranbir Kapoor, Other Family Members

Alia Bhatt turns 29 today. Alia works predominantly in the Hindi cinema and has carved out an excellent spot for herself. She started her Bollywood journey in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Since then, Alia Bhatt has proven herself as a versatile actor, taken on many different roles, and aced all of them. Her recent accomplishment is Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she portrayed the role of Gangubai and garnered immense love and support for her performance on-screen.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s 29th Birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her family members:

Advertisement

1. Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on the latter’s birthday and it is wholesome. Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a lehenga and kissing and hugging Shaheen Bhatt.

2. Alia Bhatt, AKA, Shanaya welcomed the New Year with a bang. She shared pictures from her recent trip with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and it is every bit adorable.

3. Alia Bhatt’s Diwali picture with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is full of love. Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a purple lehenga with earrings and Ranbir Kapoor is spotted wearing a Black kurta.

Advertisement

4. Gangubai shares an old picture of her mom Soni Razdan on her birthday.

5. Safeena of Gully Boy shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on the latter’s birthday. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir can be seen witnessing the sunset and it is every bit romantic.

Advertisement

6. Alia Bhatt’s pictures from the Christmas party are super adorable. Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s family.

7. Alia Bhatt’s picture with her mom Soni Razdan on the latter’s birthday is full of love.

Alia Bhatt can be seen in a peach-coloured dress and she completed the look with a bun.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.