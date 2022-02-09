Birthday Girl Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are Mother-Daughter Goals and These Photos are Proof

>HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMRITA SINGH: Amrita Singh turns 64 today. The actress was born on February 9, 1958, in Punjab. She gained immense popularity after her Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film Betaab. Amrita and her daughter Sara Ali Khan are avid travellers and Sara’s Instagram posts speak for it. On Amrita Singh’s birthday, let’s look at some of her best moments with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures from the trips that she takes with her family or friends. She visited Mahakaleshwar with her mother Amrita recently, and both of them were looking blissed.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sara shared this picture with Amrita in elegant traditional outfits. Sara picked a white sharara set embellished with gold. Her mother chose a simple blue Anarkali set for the festival.

One of the happiest pictures of Sara with her mom is this one. She captioned the image with a few emojis. Amrita was seen giving a ‘champi’ to her daughter, who seemed happy with all the pampering.

With the most beautiful background of snow-clad mountains and huge trees, Sara posed for a picture while hugging her mother.

Sara also visited the Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz in Rajasthan with her mother. She posed for the pictures by the tomb, covering their faces with masks.

Sara and Amrita looked adorable in their twinning blue outfits. Sara, who’s known for her quirky captions, called her mother her mirror, strength and inspiration in the caption.

On one of her days out with her mother-dear, Sara made sure she wore twinning outfits, giving people major mother-daughter goals.

Calling herself a reflection of her mother, Sara speaks of her mother fondly. When she initially joined the industry, people called her the replica of her mother. On mother’s day, Sara shared this photo on her Instagram.

