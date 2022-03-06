Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor's Gym Looks That Will Inspire You to Work Out

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: One of the promising actresses from the young lot in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to stun in her gym outfits. She is celebrating her 25th birthday today. As Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today, let’s get inspired by some of her gym looks that set major fitness goals:

The beautiful actress sure knows how to turn heads in gym looks. Here she can be seen looking stunning in a black top work over spaghetti. Her blue shorts, open hair and slippers are simply accentuating her oomph.

Janhvi looks super chilled in these shorts and a sports bra that she teamed up with a cool pink loose off-shoulder top.

Looking refreshing in pink leggings and a white top, Janhvi could be seen beaming with joy in this photo outside the gym.

Janhvi loves to experiment with her gym looks. She alters from colourful ones to simply white tees and stringed shorts, at times.

The Dhadak actress could be seen donning the perfect body-skimming shorts and tops with a bright red border that are highlighting her toned body. What a perfect gym wardrobe she has!

Janhvi opted for a white cropped top and sports bra with silver mid-calf cycling shorts to break the busy look. She teamed it up with flip-flops.

Sporting a rainbow-hued, tie-dye oversized full sleeve top, solid violet-coloured shorts, Janhvi could be seen strolling outside post-workout session.

Dressed in all black attire, Janhvi looked super-hot as she stepped out of her Pilates session. She has an enviable gym wear collection.

Janhvi’s workout wardrobe seems to be a perfect repository that has trendy, comfy gym outfits for every young gym freak.

