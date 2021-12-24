Birthday Special: Anil Kapoor Once Worked in Raj Kapoor's Garage, And Then...

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Friday. Anil, who has managed to remain extremely fit and good-looking, was born on December 24, 1956. His father Surinder Kapoor was a veteran film producer, but despite that Anil’s journey in Bollywood was not easy.

In 1979, Anil Kapoor made his silver screen debut with Umesh Mehra directorial film Hamare Tumhare, after playing supporting roles in films like Hum Paanch and Shakti. In 1983, Anil got his much-needed hit in Bollywood with Woh Saat Din Se.

When Anil Kapoor moved to Mumbai, he was struggling financially. The actor worked in Raj Kapoor’s garage to make ends meet before turning things completely and ruling over the hearts and minds of the Indian audience.

Advertisement

And then it was time for that career-best performance. For Anil, it came with Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India, a huge blockbuster at the box office that starred Sridevi. The Shekhar Kapur directorial was also nominated for Filmfare awards for Best Actor, making Anil Kapoor a superstar.

Shekhar Kapur had wished to cast Amitabh Bachchan or Rajesh Khanna in this film, both the two superstars had refused the film. Then, Anil Kapoor was finalised for Mr India, still a cult.

In 1988, Anil Kapoor got his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film Tezaab, helmed by N. Chandra. He followed it up with some brilliant performances in Virasat, Biwi No-1, Taal, Pukar, No Entry and Slumdog Millionaire.

Among other films, Anil Kapoor was seen as the male lead in Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Nayak, Dil Dhadakne Do and Welcome.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor has two daughters — Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor — who are both actor-producers. His son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor and has so far featured in two films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.