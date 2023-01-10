Birthday Special: Did You Know Girija Lokesh Started Her Career As A Dance Instructor?

Veteran Kannada actress Girija Lokesh was formerly recognised as the late Kannada actor Lokesh’s wife. Now, she is known as the mother of Srujan Lokesh, a well-known actor and television host. The focus has mostly been on her family, but Girija has always managed to hold her own all the while. An accomplished theatre and film actress in Kannada cinema, Girija has had a career spanning decades. The veteran celebrates her 72nd birthday today, having been born on January 10, 1951.

Girija has wowed both fans and critics with her acting abilities over the years, appearing in movies like Kakana Kote, Halli Meshtru and Bhoteyyana Mommaga Ayyu. Additionally, she was honoured with the Rajyotsava Award in 2013 for her work in Kannada cinema.

Advertisement

Born to businessman S P Swamy and Poornima, Girija grew up in Bengaluru and went to Janata High School. She lived in comfort till the eighth standard, but then her father incurred a huge loss in his business that he could not recover from. She started out as a dance instructor as she had learnt music and dance as a child. In an earlier interview, Girija had mentioned that she received Rs 7 to 15 for each dance class, an amount that she and her eight siblings would survive on after her father was unable to support them anymore.

Before joining the film industry, she acted in hundreds of plays in popular troupes like Shishuvihara, Rangasampada and Natarang. Apart from Kannada, she has also acted in Urdu, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam plays. Girija is currently playing the role of the grandmother Girijakka in the ongoing Kannada TV serial, Jenugoodu on Star Survarna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here