Birthday Special: Fatima Sana Shaikh Worked As A Child Artist In This Multi-Starrer Film

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh’s claim to fame has been with her role of a real-life wrestler Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster film Dangal starring Aamir Khan. But did you know that she had been an actress for a long time even before Dangal? Fatima has been a child actress, performing important and pivotal roles in movies since the 90s. Today, as the actress turns 31, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Bollywood actress.

Fatima was just 5 years old when she faced the camera for the first time. Do you remember the movie Chachi 420, starring Kamal Haasan, which was inspired by the Hollywood film Mrs Doubtfire? Kamal Haasan plays a doting father, who disguises himself as an aged nanny in his estranged wife’s home to spend time with his daughter. If you have not got the hint yet, the daughter was played by none other than Fatima Sana Shaikh. She shared screen space with the likes of Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Amrish Puri and Om Puri in her very first film.

Her natural flair for acting and charm was noticed even at that tender age, and more film roles followed like Bade Dilwala in 1999 and One Two ka Four in 2001. After a long gap, where she concentrated on her education, Fatima Sana Shaikh finally returned to the screen with Dangal in 2015. She followed it up with films like Ludo, Thugs of Hindostan and Ajeeb Dastaans.

After Thugs of Hindostan was released, several rumours linking Aamir with Fatima surfaced, despite the duo’s huge age gap and the fact that they had played father-daughter in Dangal. It was even said that the cause of Aamir’s divorce with Kiran Rao was Fatima. In an interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh had rubbished the rumours, saying people spread false news to create sensation.

A little while back, Fatima took her fans by surprise by declaring that she suffered from epilepsy. She said that she had hidden the fact due to fear of losing out on films.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal. Meghna Gulzar is directing the film.

