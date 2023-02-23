From his days as Dr Arman Malik in the popular tv serial Dill Mill Gayye to stepping onto the big screen with Alone, Karan Singh Grover has been a consistent heartthrob. He’s spent over two decades in the industry and it seems like he has made a mark for himself now. Ruling in the industry with such grace is not a cakewalk and his journey proves the same. Be it personal or professional criticism, Karan has taken everything in the best possible way. As the actor turns 41 today, let’s get on a marathon of some lesser-known facts about him that will blow your mind.

Though his hit TV show seems to be his debut, for those of you who don’t know, the actor started his journey of acting with an MTV show Kitni Mast Hai Ye Zindagi, in 2004. Later to that, he appeared in a few more television shows including Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Solhah Singaarr Abhimanyu, C.I.D, and Parrivaar.

Advertisement

After working in several television shows, the actor got a breakthrough with Dill Mill Gayye wherein he played the character of Dr Arman Malik, in 2007. This serial brought immense popularity to Karan Singh Grover, especially among the female audience.

In 2012, the actor again won millions of hearts when he appeared as Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai. Fans loved the chemistry between Asad and Zoya. The show was a total vibe in itself.

In 2015, the actor moved to films after achieving considerable success on the small screen. Karan has appeared in films such as Alone and Hate Story 3.

If we talk about Karan Singh Grover’s personal life, the actor created a lot of buzz with three weddings. He is now married to his true love, Bipasha Basu. Despite marrying the women he dated, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor struggled to find his ideal match.

Talking about his first wedding, in 2008, Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam married in a private ceremony in Goa. However, the couple decided to divorce after only ten months.

Advertisement

Karan and Jennifer appeared overly in love when they married in 2012, following his divorce from Shraddha. But there was trouble in Karan’s paradise as Bipasha Basu entered his life.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never fail to dish out major relationship goals. They met on the set of their film Alone and dated for a few years before marrying in 2016. The couple became parents to their first kid in November of last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here