Birthday Special: Here's How Deepika Padukone Triumphed Over Her Battle With Depression

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPIKA PADUKONE: It was back in 2014 when Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with depression but it wasn’t until a year later that she publicly spoke about her mental health diagnosis. In a report by the Indian Express, the actor shared that she experienced “feeling emptiness and directionless for months" before she took professional help. It was her mother who first identified how dire the situation had become.

“I couldn’t pinpoint one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that encouraged me to seek help," said Padukone. Now, almost eight years later, the actress consciously works on spreading awareness about mental health issues.

After talking opening up about her battle in public, Deepika Padukone not only opened up a foundation to support those suffering from the same issue but also shared tips on social media on how to overcome it. On her birthday, let’s take a look at how Deepika fought depression and how she motivated people suffering from it.

Focus on improving quality of life

To ensure mental-well being, Deepika Padukone does a few things on a daily basis. “It’s very important for me to focus on the quality of my sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise, how I process stress, and my thoughts and mindfulness," she told the portal.

Prioritize mind and body

During an interaction with Vogue Arabia, Deepika stated that her mental illness has prompted her to make several positive changes in her life. “I prioritize my mind and my body over everything else. Did it take an illness to bring me to that level of awareness? Yes. But I guess that’s what it is," she told the magazine.

It was during the lockdown that the actress also shared a wellness guide for her followers to protect their mental well-being amidst the health crisis. They include:

Organizing things

Deepika Padukone has talked about her OCD which pertains to keeping things organised. In a now-deleted post, Padukone asked her fans to do what they love even if it means organizing kitchen shelves and wardrobes or labelling spices.

Follow your hobbies

Another tip in her wellness guide was to give time to one’s hobbies. “I’ve always found cooking extremely therapeutic and I’ve been using some of this time to do just that! Are there any hobbies you find relaxing?" she asked in a subsequent post.

Don’t be ashamed to seek help

There are a lot of stigmas associated with mental health issues due to which people often become hesitant to seek help. But the actress suggested fans not feel ashamed to ask for help. “If you are feeling stressed or anxious, do not hesitate to seek the support of a qualified mental health professional," she wrote.

Apart from this, Deepika’s list also included listening to music, meditating, exercising, reconnecting with nature, and more.

