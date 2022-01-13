Birthday Special: How Imran Khan Disappeared From Bollywood Despite Dream Debut

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and his fans and film industry colleagues are sending him wishes on the occasion. Imran began his career with Abbas Tyrewala’s romantic drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and gave the actor a dream start in Bollywood.

He rose to immense popularity after his chemistry with Genelia D’Souza in the film.

In 1988, Imran starred as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992, but it was his debut film that made him favourite among female fans.

But the success soon followed a string of flops and the actor almost disappeared from the industry.

Not to forget, he was also considered a strong competitor to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor back in the day when the two debuted around the same time.

Interestingly, few media reports claim that Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik once dated Ranbir Kapoor. However, their relationship came to an end after Imran and Avantika started seeing each other. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and soon, they were blessed with a daughter.

Speaking of Imran’s family, his parents separated just a few years after he was born. It is also said that the actor suffered a mental trauma for a few years after he learned that he was just 2 years old when his parents separated.

Imran Khan was seen as lead actor in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Love Stories, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Katti Batti.

