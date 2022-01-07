Birthday Special: How One Film Made Reena Roy an Overnight Sensation, But...

Veteran Bollywood actor Reena Roy was born on January 7, 1957, in Mumbai. She is celebrating her 64th birthday today. Reena made her acting debut in 1972 with the film Zaroorat at the age of just 15. Reena became a well-known name in the film industry after her film Zakhmi became a superhit in 1975. She played a bold character in the 1976 film Naagin and became a superstar overnight with its success.

The actor had become such a sensation at the time that her fans used to stand outside her house to catch a glimpse of Reena. Fans used to write letters to her with their blood.

Reena Roy’s love affair with actor Shatrughan Sinha used to be in the headlines regularly in the ’70s and ’80s. She was at the peak of her career. They also worked in many films together and they were seen as a couple. After the success of the film Kalicharan, they became a superhit pair. However, their love affair reportedly ended on a bitter note.

Reena Roy had gone to London for some reason. When she returned from London, she got to know that Shatrughan Sinha had married Poonam Sinha. Reena was shocked and disturbed that Shatrughan married another actress in her absence.

Later, Reena married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin in 1983 and bid adieu to Bollywood, and settled in Pakistan. Reena and Mohsin also divorced after the birth of their daughter Sanam Khan. Reena got custody of their only daughter after Mohsin got married to another woman.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Reena stated that she had never considered getting re-married as she was busy taking care of her daughter.

