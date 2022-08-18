Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About Daler Mehndi We Bet You Didn't Know

Punjabi singer-music composer Daler Mehndi has turned a year older and wiser today and we wish him a very happy birthday. At the age of 13, the singer performed on stage for the first time. But do you know he ran away from home to make a career in music? Later, he not only became a singer but also a lyricist, record producer and writer.

According to an IMDb trivia, Daler Mehndi, who was highly influenced by the Patiala Gharana musical genre, fled his family to receive instruction from the illustrious Late Ustad Raahat Ali Khan. Since then, he has had no shortage of work due to his high pitch and fantastic voice.

There’s a funny story behind his name too. According to media reports, the singer’s parents were highly influenced by a dacoit named Daler Singh. And that’s the reason why they named their son Daler Singh. Later, when Daler grew up, he came under the influence of Parvez Mehndi, and that’s why he used this surname.

Advertisement

There was a phase in the singer’s life when only people used to dance to his songs at marriage parties. He has sung many famous songs for the Punjab Music Industry.

A few examples of the 55-year-old singer’s successful songs include Tunak Tunak Tun and Na Na Na Na Re. The United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, South Africa, East Africa, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Pakistan, Hong Kong, the West Indies, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand are just a few of the countries where he has performed live in addition to releasing albums.

On the other hand, the vocalist of Ho Jayegi Balle Balle has had his own record company, DRecords, since 2000. Known performers with the label include Hussain Baksh and Safri Boys, who have contributed to several songs. Additionally, he contributed his voice to several well-known songs in movies, including Prabhas’ Bahubali and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here