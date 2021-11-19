Birthday Special: Sushmita Sen Almost Withdrew From Miss India Contest, Here's Why

Indian actor-model Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 and created history. Born in a middle-class Indian family, winning the title of Miss Universe was not that easy for Sushmita. The actor worked extremely hard to reach that level and make the country proud. Today the gorgeous actor is celebrating her 46th birthday. Born on November 19, 1975, in a Bengali family in Hyderabad, Sushmita won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 by defeating the beauties of the entire world.

But what’s even more interesting is the fact that the winner of Miss Universe, 1994, once wanted to withdraw her name from the Miss India contest, the actor shared this once in an interview. When she came to know that even Aishwarya Rai was going to take part in the Miss India contest, she planned to withdraw her name from the contest. In a chat show, Sushmita talked about it and said that when she contested in the Miss India competition in 1994, she had no idea that Aishwarya Rai was also going to take part in it.

Advertisement

Sushmita added that when the girls contesting in the competition came to know that Aishwarya was going to be there, 25 of them withdrew their names. It was not easy for anyone to compete with Aishwarya when it came to beauty. Several girls got scared by the thought of Aishwarya being a part of this beauty pageant.

At that time, Aishwarya was such a big name in the modelling circuit that several girls accepted their defeat even before the competition. They started taking their name back from the Miss India pageant. Looking at all this, even Sushmita’s confidence shook and she thought of doing the same.

Today, Sushmita Sen personifies beauty combined with elegance. The actor has also done some amazing work in Hindi films. A mother of two adopted girls is still undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in the entertainment industry. On this special occasion, let’s hope that Sushmita lives a long and healthy life and continues to inspire more and more people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.