Birthday Special: The Triumph of an Imperfect Romance Between Hema Malini and Dharmendra

One of the most epic romances the country saw was that of Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s. They worked in many films together, and their on-screen chemistry was much appreciated by the audience. For them to become one or even an item in real life was a far-fetched proposition but fate had things planned differently. On Hema Malini’s birthday, let us take a look at their love story.

Today, we muse over the love story that almost didn’t make it.

Love Blossoms On Sets

It is said that they both fell in love while shooting for the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dewily pretty Hema is the eye candy of dashing Dharmendra, who is so inseparable in the romantic drama. Cut to the 1975 all-time cult classic, Sholay.

The yesteryear superstars were oh-so entertaining as Basanti and Veeru. Reportedly, they began dating around the time of the film’s release. Agreeably, their budding off-screen affair translated to their crackling on-screen chemistry.

Game, Set, Match

It took them a while before they got into a relationship. Hema initially evaded the He-Man as she didn’t want to upset a marriage. Yes, the dapper actor was married to Prakash Kaur and had four children when he fell for Indian Cinema’s Dream Girl.

At the time, there were other suitors waiting in line to win over Hema’s heart. She turned them all down, eventually losing her heart to Dharmendra. And began, a totally filmy love story of two of the biggest film stars in the country.

Love Wins

Cupid played its part but the couple’s families were not so giddy about their union. Hema’s parents were primarily against their relationship because Dharmendra was already a married man. To make matters more complicated, Prakash Kaur had refused to divorce Dharmendra.

Finally, love triumphed.

Happy Ever After

In 1980, they got married as per Iyengar rituals since the actress is Iyengar. It was a private ceremony with only a few guests in attendance. Hema Malini and Dharmendra became parents to their elder daughter Esha Deol in 1981. Almost four years later, they welcomed their second child, Ahana Deol.

All’s well that ends well. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been happily married for nearly four decades now. They defied all odds and continue to support and respect each other. Their evergreen romance has inspired many over the years.

