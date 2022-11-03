Birthday Special: What Went Wrong Between Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar

Himansh Kohli is one of those actors who successfully made the transition from TV to the cinema. He started his career as a radio jockey in Delhi and soon the TV serial Humse Hai Life happened. He took the acting plunge, inspired by his role icon, Rajesh Khanna. His biggest career moment was when he landed a role in the film Yaariyan in 2014. However, apart from his career, Himansh was much talked about because of his relationship with singer Neha Kakkar. The actor turns 33 today and on the occasion of his birthday on October 3, let us revisit his love story.

Himansh met Neha Kakkar while filming Yaariyan. Neha recorded the song ‘Paani Paani’ along with Honey Singh in the film. It all started with a strong friendship, which later blossomed into love. Unlike most celebrity couples who remain tight-lipped about their relationship and refuse to acknowledge it in front of the camera, Himansh and Neha never hid their relationship. They were very open about it and the two even professed their love for each other for the whole world to see on the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol 10.

However, it came as a shocker to fans when the couple announced their split after two and a half years. Post her breakup, Neha Kakkar told Hindustan Times that she was happy being single as she could not give time to her family during her relationship. She gave all her time to Himansh, who still complained about not getting enough attention from her.

Himansh told the Bombay Times that he intended to marry Neha but it was Neha’s decision to call off things. However, none of them has given any reason for the breakup. Now, while Neha is happily married to Rohanpreet, Himansh is busy with his career, doing a commendable job in many music videos.

