Birthday Special: When a 90s Dino Morea Ad Was ‘Too Bold’ For Its Time

Model-actor Dino Morea used to be the heartthrob of thousands of young women across the country in the late 90s and the early 2000s. His movies and songs bring back a sense of nostalgia from the 90s and although his big screen appearances have rapidly decreased over the years, the actor still appears in web series. Dino Morea is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

Born to an Italian father and an Indian mother, Dino had his early education at the Military School in Bangalore and started his career as a model while still in college. During his early days as a model, he was known for his much-publicised relationship with actress Bipasha Basu, who was herself a newcomer at that point of time. Their relationship was widely reported and the couple made no attempts to conceal it.

Dino and Bipasha later broke up right after filming Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz together but the one thing that remains in memory from during their relationship is a controversial ad that both appeared together in. It was a promotional ad for the Swiss based innerwear company Cadila in the late 90s. In the ad, Dino was seen pulling at Bipasha’s innerwear with his teeth. Dino was also bare chested wearing only an underwear.

The ad was too bold for audiences at that time and led to widespread backlash and protests. Women organizations staged protests regarding the same and ultimately the ad had to be taken down. This was one of the two ad campaigns that achieved notoriety in the late 90s, the other one featuring Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre.

Dino Morea later dated Lara Dutta after breaking up with Bipasha but even this relationship lasted for only a year. The actor who has appeared in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie and Fight Club has remained unmarried and was last seen in the web series The Empire.

