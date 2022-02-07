Home » News » Movies » Birthplace Indore to Get an Academy, Music School, Museum in Honour of Lata Mangeshkar: MP CM Chouhan

Birthplace Indore to Get an Academy, Music School, Museum in Honour of Lata Mangeshkar: MP CM Chouhan

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. (AFP Photo)
Announcing that Lata Mangeshkar award will be offered on the occasion of her birthday every year, Chouhan claimed Indore city will have a statue of the singer.

Vivek Trivedi| News18.com
Bhopal // Updated: February 07, 2022, 12:38 IST

Paying tribute to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced setting up of an academy, a music school and a museum at her birthplace Indore.

Chouhan said, “Lataji was born in Indore. We have decided to establish an academy in Indore so that kids can engage in sur-sadhna. A music school will be established and a museum will be shaped in the city. We will discuss the format of the museum in consultation with other music maestros."

Mangeshkar was born in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on September 29, 1929. After death of her father-Dinanath Mangeshkar, Lata, then a teenager, moved to Mumbai with her family and started singing in Marathi films.

Her fans gathered in Sikh Mohalla, her birthplace, in large numbers to pay tribute to her on Sunday and demanded the area be named after the iconic singer. Several locals rued that her birthplace, locally known as ‘Chatori Gali’ (due to snack shops in the bylane), could never get the respect it deserved.

Vivek Trivedi

first published: February 07, 2022, 12:34 IST