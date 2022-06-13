BJP Leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Objects To Title of Manchu Vishnu’s Film Ginna

Actor Manchu Vishnu announced the title of his next film on Friday. In a funny video posted by AVA Entertainment on YouTube, the title of the 19th film of Vishnu was disclosed by the makers. The film has been titled Ginna. The actor posted the video on his Twitter account and shared the news with his fans.

The video begins with the MAA president looking for a good script in which he can play the lead. He then calls Kona Venkat to give him a powerful plot for his next film. The video takes a funny turn when at the end, screenplay writer Kona announces the name of the film as Ginna.

Vishnu asks him whether the film is based on the Pakistani leader to which Kona replies, “No, it’ll be a full-fledged Telugu entertainer based in Tirupati." The story will be about a person, who hates his name and calls himself Ginna.

As the film’s title resembles the name of the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, it has created a political controversy.

BJP State General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy have objected to the title and called out the makers for giving it such a controversial title. In his tweet, the politician asked the actor and makers whether it was important to have a title similar to the name of the person who was responsible for the killing of lakhs of people. He even highlighted that the name is emerging from the Seven Hills background, which is demeaning to many. He has urged the makers to change the title.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have clarified that the film has nothing to do with the Pakistani founder Jinnah and has been titled Ginna as the name of the lead character is Gali Nageswara Rao. Even in the name reveal video, the writer points out that Nageswara Rao played by Vishnu doesn’t like his name, so he changes it to GINNA.

Ginna features Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The film, which is under production, is being directed by Eeshan Suryaah and written by Kona Venkat.

