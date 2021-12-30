BJP Politician Mouths Allu Arjun's Famous Dialogue From Pushpa, Watch Viral Video

Fans have given a thumping nod to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release, Pushpa: The Rise. In fact members of the film fraternity along with fans have been recreating the iconic dialogues from the movie on social media. Joining the list is a local politician from BJP, who mouthed the actor’s famous dialogue in a rally. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

The dialogue of the film, that roughly translates, “Do you think Pushpa is flower? Pushpa is a fire." The political party converted the dialogue into their own, for the rally.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

The mass trend of Allu Arjun’s dialogue can be compared to what fandom Vicky Kaushal gained for ‘How’s The Josh’ in his film Uri. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa was released in theatres on 17 December 2021. The film saw Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

The film will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar recently announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for the production crew of the film. Sukumar made the announcement at the success party of the film as a symbol of gratitude for the cast and crew after the film’s success. An event was organised in Hyderabad, on December 28, to celebrate the success of Pushpa which was attended by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with the rest of the cast and crew.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun also became very emotional and lauded the efforts of the film’s cast and crew. The actor appreciated Sukumar’s decision. He also thanked Fahadh Faasil for becoming a part of the project. Allu Arjun also promised the fans that the next part of the film will be even bigger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.