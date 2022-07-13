BJP Vice President DK Aruna Meets Veteran Tollywood Filmmaker KV Vijayendra Prasad

Legendary Tollywood screenwriter and director KV Vijayendra Prasad was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on July 6. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Vice President DK Aruna, on July 12, met the veteran filmmaker and congratulated him. She met Vijayendra Prasad at his residence in Hyderabad.

DK Aruna shared a couple of photos on Twitter and wrote, “Cordial met with Shri KV Vijayendra Prasad Garu and congratulated him on his nomination as MP, Rajya Sabha."

“May Mata Jogulamba bless him with a very purposeful & successful tenure as a member of the Upper House," she added.

Prasad is the father of the filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has given India’s biggest blockbuster films like the Baahubali franchise and RRR. However, Prasad is the main brain behind these two films as he wrote the scripts.

Prasad was born in Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh. He has given the Indian cinema many record-breaking movies like Mersal, RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. These movies not only shattered the box office collection records in their respective years but have been critically acclaimed as well.

The veteran screenwriter authored his debut movie, Janaki Ramudu starring Nagarjuna, in 1988. He made his directorial debut with the feature film Ardhangi in 1996. He has won numerous awards for his stories including the Filmfare Award for the story in 2016 for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Along with Prasad, Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Sports icon PT Usha and Spiritual leader and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were also nominated as the members of Rajya Sabha under the Presidential quota.

