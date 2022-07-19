BJP's H Raja Backs Fahadh Faasil's Nilai Marandhavan, Condemns Those Opposing it

H Raja, the former national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has condemned the objection to the release of Fahadh Faasil starrer Nilai Marandhavan. A Tamil dubbed version of the 2020 release Malayalam film Trance, Nilai Marandhavan revolves around fake religious preachers who exploit people’s blind faith to their advantage and make money. The film received opposition at various locations in Tamil Nadu as attempts to stall the film’s screening in theatres were also reported.

In an interview, Raja said that he had received inputs that an intelligence officer of the state government had called up theatre owners to stall the screening of the film in Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and other districts. Lashing out at the attempts to disrupt the release of Nilai Marandhavan, Raja asked if it was the job of an intelligence officer to stall any film.

Advertisement

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Nilai Marandhavan features Fahadh Faasil in the role of a disheartened motivational speaker who gets hired by a corporation to become a religious preacher. However, his live stint on television puts him under the scanner and life takes a different turn.

The original film was originally made for an OTT release only and it finally saw a theatrical release with its Tamil version. Nilai Marandhavan also features Fauthan Vasudev Menin, Nazriya Nazim, and Soubin Sahir among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil who was last seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is gearing up for the release of a series of films in 2022 and 2023. The actor will be seen in much-awaited films like Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2 and Lalayankunju among many others.

Director Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju is based on a real landslide that took place in the high ranges of Kerala. The film features Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles along with actors Indrans, Jaffar Idukki and Deepak Parambol in supporting roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.