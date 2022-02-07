BJP's Ram Kadam Requests Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Dedicate Memorial to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park

Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Ram Kadam has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to dedicate a memorial to late singer Lata Mangeshkar at the Shivaji Park, where her last rites were held on Sunday. At present, there is a Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park and the politician has asked one for the legendary singer as well. His letter read, “After India’s greatest singer Lata didi has been laid to rest at Shivaji Park, a more fitting tribute to the nation’s pride will be to have a memorial dedicated to Lataji at the very same iconic ground. This has been a growing chorus amongst millions of Lataji’s fans worldwide. A memorial can serve as an emotional place where fans can pay homage to her."

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the ICU ward after contracting coronavirus on January 28. She passed away at 8.12 am after multiple organs failure.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over a seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye", “Pyar kiya to darna kya", “Neela asman so gaya", and “Tere liye", among others.

Her funeral was attended by several prominent personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, the singer’s grand nice Lata Mangeshkar, politicians like CM Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goel, Sharad Pawar, and PM Narendra Modi.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours on Sunday evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.