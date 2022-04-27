Blac Chyna's Claims are Labelled 'Absurd' as the Kardashians Request Judge to Dismiss the Case

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, is currently in the middle of a legal battle against one of the most famous families in showbiz, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Blac Chyna sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation and alleged that the family plotted against her to stop the second season of spin-off show, “Rob and Chyna." The cancelling of season two had apparently cost Blac Chyna her public image and over a USD 100 million.

It has been a week into the trial being held in Los Angeles as all the four defendants took the stand to testify against Blac Chyna. The Kardashians’ legal representatives have told Judge Gregory Alarcon that Chyna’s alleged damages and allegations are “absurd." According to court papers obtained by Variety, Michael Rhodes, attorney to the Kardashians stated, “Before trial began, these claims were absurd because there was no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony that would support them."

The attorney continued, “Any attempt to assign economic damages by the jury would be impermissibly speculative." He further added that Chyna’s “unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury."

The case centeres around Blac Chyna’s claims that she lost money through the potential doors that would have opened up from the second season of “Rob and Chyna." Rhodes argued that Chyna had no evidence or testimony for “potential longevity in the entertainment industry." Chyna also admitted last week that she hasn’t paid taxes in years.

Chyna also additionally claimed that the Kardashians had thrown their weight around to cancel the second season of Rob and Chyna. However the Kardashians and showrunners of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians" testified that the show had been cancelled because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had broken up and that there was no point in continuing the show, which centered around Rob and Chyna’s relationship, when the couple broke up.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a five year old daughter, Dream.

