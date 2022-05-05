Blac Chyna's Mother Tokyo Toni Starts Crowdfunding Initiative to Appeal Against Kardashians' Win

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, was caught up in a legal battle against her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashians’s family. Chyna alleged that Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threw their weight around to get the second season of her reality television show ‘Rob and Chyna’ cancelled. Chyna also alleged that the family has cost her USD 100 million and accused them of defamation.

The verdict came out on Monday when all the four defendants were attending the Met Gala. The Kardashians and Jenners were cleared and Chyna was awarded no damages by the judge. The trial also saw the Kardashians accusing Chyna of physical abuse including tying an iPhone charger cord around (Rob) Kardashian’s neck, holding a gun to his head and damaging his car with a chair. However after the trial, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani told Page Six that, “the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian."

The attorney continued, “The jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with (Chyna’s) contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict." Tokyo Toni, Chyna’s mother came to the rescue by starting a GoFundMe page titled “Cheering for Chyna" in an effort to raise USD 400,000 for her daughter to appeal to the judge’s decision. Blac Chyna even shared it on her Instagram story and as of Wednesday morning the fundraiser raised USD 690. Toni was banned from the courtroom to support Chyna during the two week trial as she (Toni) had threatened the Kardashians on social media.

Michael Rhodes, the Kardashian-Jenners’ legal counsel said that he talked to the family after the verdict. He shared, “They were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure. I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant" as reported by Page Six.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a five year old daughter, Dream.

