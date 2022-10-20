Black Adam: Does Dwayne Johnson's DCEU Film Have a Post Credits Scene? The Answer Is...

Does Black Adam have a post-credits scene? Well, the answer is a big yes! The Dwayne Johnson starrer, which introduces Teth Adam to the DC Extended Universe, delivers an epic post-credits scene so we’d recommend not getting up from your seats. The scene, placed in the middle of the credits, features Black Adam and a mighty DC superhero, marking his long-awaited return to the DCEU.

WARNING: MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD:

After defeating the fiery Sabbac, Black Adam denounces the idea of ‘ruling’ Kahndaq. With the world now his oyster, the film opens several possible doors for Black Adam to explore. However, in the mid-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) wants to constrain his ‘world’ to Kahndaq. Clearly, our anti-hero isn’t on board with it. He tells her that no superhuman born on Earth has the capability to stop him so Amanda decides to send a superhero born outside of the planet.

Advertisement

Enter Superman! Henry Cavill enters wearing the iconic blue and red superhero suit, informing Black Adam: “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous." He offers to talk it out but Black Adam clearly has other plans. The film ends with it.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While the scene was meant to come as a surprise, Dwayne himself spoilt the post-credit scene. When Entertainment Tonight asked him about Henry Cavill’s superman in the film, he said, “The whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire [Justice Society of America]. Five new superhero characters in one movie, and also – as I have been saying all along – there’s an ethos we at Seven Bucks Productions have…and that is we always put the fans first."

Advertisement

“We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, where’s the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he? Just like I fought hard for Black Adam for 15 years… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this, welcome home," he added.

The scene also eventually got leaked, ruining the surprise.

Advertisement

Black Adam was released in India on October 20.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here