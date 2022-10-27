Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Interacts With Indian Cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal and Robin Uthappa

Former professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam hit the screen in India on October 20. A spin-off from Shazam (2019) and the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe, the film sees him playing the titular character. It has been performing fairly well at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews coming its way.

And recently, Dwayne opened up on playing Black Adam and his experience of bringing the superhero to life on the big screen. “It was an awesome experience and a real honour to bring Black Adam to life, who many consider a super hero, many consider an anti-hero, and many consider a super villain. I consider Black Adam also a protector of the things that he loves. And he loves his family and he loves his people. And if you try to hurt his people or his family, he becomes your greatest threat," he said on Cricket Live.

The show also saw him engaging in a fun conversation with ace Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal and Robin Uthappa. When Kuldeep asked him how many push-ups he can do and what his bench press record is, Dwayne replied, “The most push ups that I can do is, I mean truth is I suck at math, but it goes on and on and on. Its infinity! I don’t stop! The most I have bench pressed was about 485 pounds, almost 500."

Dwayne also had kind words for Yuzvender, who has been one of his most devoted fans. “Keep up the great work, keep being the hardest worker in the room. I appreciate and love, I’m so humbled that you got the tattoo on your body because I can already feel your spirit and your motto, and it’s one of the reasons why you’re the best in the world. And the best of luck and keep up the great work, and I look forward to meeting you one day," remarked the Red Notice (2021) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019) actor.

Speaking to Robin, Dwayne revealed what kept him going in a wrestling and acting career spanning more than two decades. “What keeps me going is to try to be a little bit better today than I was yesterday. What also keeps me going are my little babies at home. They are a real inspiration to me, one is six and one is four. And also, you know, when it’s just like athletes who play cricket, you know you get into the game, you just don’t want to play the game, you want to change the way the game is played. So, that’s the mentality that I have and I feel like there’s a lot of landscape ahead, a lot of great opportunities ahead," he shared.

The 50-year-old added, “Also, what keeps me going is I have the opportunity to play with my own two hands and put in the work with my own two hands. And I do believe, like with cricket players as well, we got to control the controllables, and what we can control is the handwork we put in. So, as long as I can control these controllables and I know I can put in the hard work, that’s going to keep me going."

