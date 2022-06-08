Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Chooses Between Being Destroyer and Savior; DC Fans Pin High Hopes

The new trailer of Black Adam has finally been released and it has set new high expectations for DC fans. The film marks Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s superhero debut. However, unlike most superheroes who save lives, Johnson’s superhero doesn’t shy away from killing people.

The Black Adam trailer opens with Black Adam’s origin story, revealing how the superhero went from being a human to a god. It teases sacrifices, lab experiments and whatnot. However, once he transforms, he appears unbeatable. The trailer shows the superhero oscillating between white and black characteristics. The trailer also features Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Watch the trailer below:

Johnson shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “As promised, our world premiere @blackadammovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM."

Besides Johnson, Hodge, Centineo and Brosnan, Black Adam also stars Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. The film also includes Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Fans are excited about the film. “Dr.fate man He’s already looking soo freaking awesome The hierarchy of DC universe will definitely be changed for good I hope," a fan wrote on YouTube. “The Rock is insane Now The Hierarchy of power in the DC universe is really going to change and I am very excited for it," added another.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the official synopsis reads, “From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-adventure ‘Black Adam.’ The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (‘Jungle Cruise’). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

