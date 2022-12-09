Black Butterfly Fame Niranj Maniyanpillai Raju Marries Fashion Designer Niranjana

Malayalam actor Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, who has given us some path-breaking movies, has entered an important phase in his life. The talented actor tied the nuptial knot with his partner Niranjana on Thursday, December 8 in a lavish wedding ceremony, in the presence of the bride and groom’s family members, friends, and celebrated members from the film fraternity.

Niranjana, who belongs to the Paliam royal family is a renowned fashion designer by profession. Niranj and Niranjana’s marriage took place at the palace premises itself.

Colours of Weddingbells, who specializes in wedding photography, covered the star-studded wedding ceremony and dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram, tagging Niranj in the post. “Their story begins now" read the caption of the lovely snaps.

Advertisement

The pictures revealed the celebrity bride and groom decked up in complete traditional wear, having a gala time with their family and friends. The Black Butterfly actor was dressed in a silk white shirt, which he clubbed with an ethnic, Kasavu dhoti of the same colour. Meanwhile, Niranj’s beautiful bride looked the prettiest, draped in a handloom white saree, which she teamed up with an intricately embroidered, pastel pink brocade, floral blouse. Some statement gold jewellery completed the fashion designer’s wedding avatar perfectly.

The rest of the snaps captured the newlyweds clicking pictures with their parents and posing with their loved ones. The lovely pair also embarked on a lovely wedding photoshoot, striking adorable poses with one another. A few of the slides also gave glimpses of the marriage rituals, including the varmala and ring ceremony.

Advertisement

As soon as Niranj and Niranjana’s photos surfaced on the Internet, social media users poured all their love and adoration to the now-husband and wife. Niranj’s comment section overflowed with congratulatory messages. While one user wrote, “Congratulations… Happy married Life," another expressed his joy by commenting, “woohoo." Others reacted to the serene pictures with multiple heart and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

Among the celebrities who graced the couple’s wedding were Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath, who was seen blessing the newlyweds. Popular actors - Jagadheesh and Jayaram also graced the occasion.

Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju stepped into the film industry with the 2013 Rajaputra Ranjith directorial Black Butterfly. He has starred in some noteworthy movies like Soothrakkaran, Bobby, Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, and Sakalakalashala among others. The 29-year-old will next be seen in the thriller film Khakipada. Helmed by Shebi Chowghat, Khakipada is slated to hit the theatres next year in January.

Read all the Latest Movies News here