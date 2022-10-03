Black Panther 2 Trailer: Shuri Dons Iconic Suit, Namor Stands Out; MCU Film Honours Chadwick Boseman

A new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2 dropped on Monday evening (IST) and it promises an experience like never before. The first trailer hinted that things are about to change for Wakanda. Now, the new trailer revealed that the hidden away city will be hosting a set of characters from the Marvel comics. We are talking about Tenoch Huerta’s Namor

The character appears to be a pivotal part of the film, causing conflict in Wakanda. However, it doesn’t seem like he is playing the villain. Instead, the Black Panther 2 trailer shows him as an anti-hero. While fans can see more of that in the trailer below, two of the biggest highlights of the trailer are the moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright’s Shuri.

The trailer opens with Wakanda offering prayers and hosting a special ceremony in memory of King T’Challa. The scenes leave you feeling emotional. While the trailer starts by honouring the memories of the past, it ends with hinting about the future. Although a short glimpse, it seems like Shuri dons the suit of Black Panther and will be seen taking the lead when things go south in Wakanda.

Advertisement

Fans are impressed with the new trailer. They took to Twitter and the comments section of the YouTube video featuring the Black Panther 2 trailer and showered it with praises.

“Shuri posing as the new Black Panther is all I’ve been waiting for! If I were a king and I only had a sister, I would smile from above if I saw her taking my place! Love this film with all my heart. I’m hearing this movie will be one of the longest in the MCU, means far better story and structure! Oh Marvel, I cannot wait for this to release!" a fan said.

Advertisement

“No forced comedy, no over the top action, no cheap looking cgi. This is pure emotion. This is what we want from Marvel. No one can take Chadwick’s place as Black Panther but Shuri as Black Panther looks promising to me. Can’t wait to see this in theatres. R.I.P Chadwick," added another. “This is going to be something special, painful, but special. I just can feel it," a Marvel fan said.

Advertisement

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here