Black Panther Wakanda Forever BO Day 1: MCU Film Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Records Rs 15 Cr Opening

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Studios’ latest release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a good start in India. The film, which marks the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, recorded an opening day box office collection of Rs 15.05 crore gross.

The film has faired much higher than its predecessor. According to Bollywood Hungama, 2018’s Black Panther collected Rs 5.60 cr. on its opening day in India. Wakanda Forever has not only surpassed the standalone prequel but has also recorded an opening day box office collection higher than several Bollywood films. This includes one of the biggest films this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer collected Rs 14.11 cr on its opening day. While this impresses, Black Panther 2 trailed behind other Marvel Studio releases this year in India. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 recorded an opening day collection of Rs 28.35 crore. Thor: Love And Thunder, on the other hand, earned Rs 18.20 crores.

Advertisement

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1:

Internationally as well, Wakanda Forever is off to a good start with Deadline reporting that the film has already earned $58.8 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has opened to good reviews. News18’s review of the film called it the best MCU film of phase 4 and added, “Wakanda Forever safely emerges as the best Marvel Cinematic Film of phase 4. The film serves as a reminder that Black Panther might be a part of the grand MCU plan but like Wakanda, the film doesn’t depend on the OG Avengers or the other superheroes present in the universe. Black Panther 2 also surpasses the first film in many ways, making it probably the only solo hero franchise in the MCU to surpass the first film."

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here