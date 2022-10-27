Black Panther Wakanda Forever First Reactions Call Film 'Powerful', Credits Scene 'Best In Marvel History'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its world premiere on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) in Hollywood. While the review embargo doesn’t lift until November 8, critics attending the premiere took to Twitter to share their first reactions to the Black Panther sequel and their thoughts are bound to make Marvel Cinematic Universe fans happy.

The second Black Panther film in the franchise has already revealed in its trailer that while they are taking the story ahead, they are not forgetting the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the first film. The film will be seen honouring the actor and his iconic superhero character, the promotions have already revealed.

The critics attending the premiere have revealed that the film pays a beautiful tribute to the actor and the Marvel character. “#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther," film reviewer Fico Cangiano tweeted.

Film reviewer Kevin McCarthy added, “WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he’s truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna’s song & Ludwig’s score."

Check out other reactions below:

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

