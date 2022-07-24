Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer Leaves All Emotional As It Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

Marvel Studios announced a slate of new movies and shows at its Comic-Con Hall H extravaganza on Sunday. At the mega event, the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also released. It has left everyone emotional and teary-eyed as it pays tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who used to play the role of the Wakandan hero in the films. Boseman died in August 2020 from colorectal cancer.

The trailer presents how Marvel Studios decided not to recast Chadwick Boseman but to revolve the story around his untimely death. The trailer shows the return of Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri along with several other new characters. With No Woman No Cry in the background, it further shows Queen Mother Ramonda taking over the United Nations as she says that her ‘entire family is gone’. The trailer of Black Panther Wakanda Forever also looks visually appealing. From a child taking birth inside an ocean to sunsets, it will surely leave you impressed. Watch the trailer here:

Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter to talk about how the film will honour Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. “This is going to hurt so much," one of the fans wrote. “Every frame of this trailer is stunning. Can’t wait to watch this on the big screen," another Tweet read.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

