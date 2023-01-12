Black Puffer Jackets to Neon Ones: Sonakshi Sinha’s Winter Fashion Is Simply ‘Dabangg’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha might just be the person you are looking for to take some much-needed winter fashion inspiration. The Dabangg star has taken the road less travelled by shelling out major style statements for plus-size women. She does not shy away from flaunting her curves with pride. Dismissing the notion that plus-size women look good only in certain types of outfits, Sonakshi has proved everyone wrong with her sartorial choices. Recently, the actress jetted off to Finland, dropping stylish pictures from her vacation. Read on to get some winter fashion inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha.

All Black

Advertisement

The actress looked ravishing as she posed for some breathtaking pictures in the winter wonderland of Finland. Sonakshi was a sight to behold in a long puffer jacket which she teamed up with a zebra-striped cardigan, featuring a striking collar design. The all-black ensemble comprised a scarf and a pair of sleek tights – all of the same hue. The 35-year-old completed her Finland look with long black boots and gloves, standing against the backdrop of a snow-laden bridge.

Blackish Grey Combo

Advertisement

It seems like Sonakshi loves the colour black. This picture captures the Bollywood beauty donning a greyish-black jacket with a faux fur hood attached behind it. A pair of black jeggings and a pale blue sweater underneath rounded off the Akira actress’s impeccable winter outfit. Open hair and black boots were the only constants in her attire.

Black And White

Advertisement

Amping up her glam game, Sonakshi decided to partially ditch her monotonous all-black avatar as she braced the cold in a sheer snow-white puffer jacket. The only things that separated her from blending with the snow-covered backdrop were her black tights, pair of gloves, and uber-cool black boots. She completed her look with on-fleek winged eyeliner.

Neon

Sonakshi’s neon-coloured jacket has all our hearts. Apt for a not-so-cold winter, the Bollywood star put on a neon-green collared jacket which she clubbed with a pair of high-rise flared mom jeans – baggy pockets included. A black sports bralette and shiny black stilettos completed her funky avatar.

Colourful Stripes

Black might be Sonakshi Sinha’s favourite colour, but she does not look any less gorgeous in colourful attire. The Rowdy Rathore actress exuded boho-chic vibes as she sported a vibrant, multi-coloured jacket with teal, pale pink, blue, red, and green horizontal patterns in this photo. She rounded off her look with a pair of black jeggings having quirky yellow patches on either of the knees.

Read all the Latest Movies News here