BLACKPINK: After Jennie-BTS' V Dating Rumours Break Internet, YG Ent Is Out To Hunt Leaker

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been subjected to dating rumours for weeks now. Pictures of people resembling K-pop idols have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans to believe that it is Kim Taehyung and Jennie in the pictures and that they are dating. While YG Entertainment is yet to address dating rumours and the authenticity of the pictures, the agency issued a statement stating that they are taking legal action against the person who leaked her personal pictures.

Via Koreaboo, in a statement published by Xportnews, YG Entertainment said that they’ve requested the police to investigate the origin of the leak and will be taking strict action against the person. Read their statement below:

Advertisement

We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photographs. We have been monitoring the situation and submitted our complaint in September after gathering information.

YG has refrained from commenting and expressing our position in the past to minimize the damage. However, we felt a sense of responsibility that it was no longer possible to condone the mass spread of rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harrassment, and privacy violations that were coming with the personal photographs. Therefore, we would like to clarify that we are taking legal action to rectify the situation.

YG is taking strong legal action against the posts that damage the reputation of our artists. We would like to inform you that this case is being filed for violations of the Information and Communication Network Act, violation of illegal information and distribution, and obscene use of communication media.

We will take all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future. Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved. The act of sharing these photos can be considered a secondary offense and subject to legal punishment. We sincerely ask you to avoid recklessly sharing them.

YG Entertainment will continue to work hard to protect the rights and interests of our artists.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Last week, BTS singer V’s agency HYBE issued a statement reacting to the dating rumours. The agency said they’ve filed ‘additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation.’ “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings," the agency added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here