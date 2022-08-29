BLACKPINK Beats BTS, Tops The 2022 Best K-Pop Singer Rankings: Report

BLACKPINK has been trending big time on social media for more than one reason. The band, which unveiled their pre-release single title Pink Venom, has topped the list of Best K-Pop Singer, surpassing BTS, reported Soompi. As per the portal’s findings, Korean Business Research Institute issued a list of the best K-pop singers of August and BLACKPINK reached the top spot, followed by BTS, who owned the first position earlier, Lim Young Woong, IVE, IU and SEVENTEEN.

Soompi reported that the institution calculated the result after collecting big data based on media coverage, public interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes from July 27 till Saturday, August 27. After analyzing the data, it was found that BLACKPINK’s score, since July, has been raised by 213.47. BTS’ score increased only 38.84% in the same time period. IVE grabbed the fourth position with a score of 81.64%, reported Soompi.

BLACKPINK’s latest achievement arrives after their single Pink Venom dominated music charts globally. They released the song, which is a pre-release single from their upcoming full-length album BORN PINK, on August 19 and quickly, it topped Korean realtime music charts such as Bugs, Vibe, and Genie, reported Soompi. By August 20, Pink Venom had already occupied the number 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 65 regions, stated the portal, adding that the video of the song surpassed 70 million views within just 15 hours and 35 minutes of its release.

Adding another feather to their cap, BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the Best K-Pop Award at the VMA 2022 for her song Lalisa. The band also performed Pink Venom at the awards.

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 with Square One, their album featuring Whistle and Boombayah. They recently announced their world tour - Born Pink.

