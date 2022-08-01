BLACKPINK Drops Comeback Album Born Pink Trailer; Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa To Head For World Tour In Oct

BLACKPINK is returning to your area! Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa are gearing their comeback album and YG Entertainment has released the trailer of the same. Titled Born Pink, BLACKPINK’s new album trailer offers an intriguing look at the vibe of the album.

The trailer opens with what appears to be pink fangs with a drop of poison dropping from them. The drop leads to a pink-coloured mist. The trailer ends with the title of the album, Born Pink. The album arrives in September.

The new album comes almost two years after BLACKPINK released its first full-length album titled THE ALBUM. The album featured the title Lovesick Girls. The K-pop group also collaborated with Selena Gomez on one of the tracks, titled Ice Cream.

Besides the new album announcement, YG Ent also revealed that the members are scheduled for a world tour. The group is set to head out of South Korea for a world tour starting this October. Born Pink announcement comes shortly after BLACKPINK released their new track Ready for Love. The pre-release single was dropped in August and fans have been showering the music video with love since its release.

The members have been hinting about their comeback for a while now. A few weeks ago, Jisoo interacted with fans aka BLINKS on Weverse when one of them asked her about the comeback news. “Can you give a spoiler about your comeback?" a fan asked, as translated by a BLACKPINK fan account, @BLCKPINKweverse. Jisoo replied, “There are a lot of good songs Ah wait a little bit let’s hear a lot of good news together."

Earlier this year, Jennie appeared on The Game Caterers 2 and confirmed that a comeback was in the making. “BLACKPINK is preparing for a comeback soon. I don’t know if I can say this, but since I’m here alone, I’ll say whatever I want. Please give us lots of support," she said.

