BLACKPINK Drops Poster of New Single Pink Venom and Turns Out Tom Hardy's Venom Is a BLINK Too

It is official! BLACKPINK is making their comeback and this time, they are kicking things off with a new single titled Pink Venom. The K-pop group, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, had previously hinted at a new single with a teaser video. On Sunday night (IST), BLACKPINK announced that the new song will be titled Pink Venom and the group’s fans aka BLINK are thrilled.

Taking to Twitter, the K-pop group managed by YG Entertainment shared a poster that featured pink fangs along with the title of the track. Also mentioned in the poster was the release date and time — August 19 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am). “#BLACKPINK Pre-Release Single ‘Pink Venom’ Release Poster “Pink Venom" is available for Pre-Save now!" the tweet read, featuring the poster.

Advertisement

The announcement left fans rejoicing. However, one particular reaction took us by surprise. Taking to the thread of the poster, the official Twitter handle of Tom Hardy’s hit film Venom revealed that they are also excited for the song’s release. They wrote, “pre-ordered 💕🖤", leaving BLINKS pleasantly surprised.

“Venom’s a blink?!" a curious fan asked. “Thank you venom oppa," joked another. “This will be the best collab ever purr," a third fan added.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK confirmed comeback plans. They revealed that their comeback album is titled Born Pink and dropped a trailer as well. The trailer opened with what appeared to be pink fangs with a drop of poison dropping from them. The drop led to a pink-coloured mist. The trailer ended with the title of the album, Born Pink. The album arrives in September.

Advertisement

The new album comes almost two years after BLACKPINK released its first full-length album titled THE ALBUM. The album featured the title Lovesick Girls. The K-pop group also collaborated with Selena Gomez on one of the tracks, titled Ice Cream. Besides the new album announcement, YG Ent also revealed that the members are scheduled for a world tour.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here