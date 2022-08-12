BLACKPINK Drops Teaser of Their Pre-Release Single Pink Venom, Lisa, Rose Leave Everyone Spellbound

After a gap of two long years, K-pop band BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback this month with a pre-release single titled Pink Venom. For those who don't know, the pre-released track will be followed by a full-length album release in September. In the teaser of the single, the girl gang is looking at their finest with an electrifying aura.

Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa have soared the temperature on the internet with their fierce avatars in pink outfits. The teasers have girls sitting in transparent glass cubical that have cracks. Jiso looks dead-drop gorgeous with her hair tied neatly. Jennie, on the other, looks sexy as she sports a pink co-ord set.

Here take a look at the teasers:

Rose left everyone spellbound as she pulled her blonde hair back in a ponytail and rocked knee-high boots with utmost flamboyance. Lisa ditched her bangs and opted for open and wavy brown hair.

According to their label, YG Entertainment has promised that the K-pop band will return this time in a bigger and better way. Following the single release, BLACKPINK has a world tour starting on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea will go on till June, next year.

Meanwhile, the pre-release track Pink Venom will be released on August 19 at 9:30 am IST. Their second full-length album, Born Pink will be launched on September 16.

The girl gang has recently celebrated six-year anniversary with BLINKS. They made their debut in 2016 and have topped all the global charts. Their new album is releasing nearly two years after the pandemic. They released their first full-length album in 2020 titled, The Album.

