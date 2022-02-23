BLACKPINK Fan Tells Jisoo They 'Want To Give Up'; Snowdrop Star's Reply Wins BLINKS Over

BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as BLINKS, were in for a surprise when Jisoo logged into Weverse and decided to chat with the fandom. The singer, who was recently seen in Snowdrop, responded to several messages from fans from across the globe late into the night. Jisoo appeared to be in the best spirits as she spoke about food, videos games and more during her chat. Owing to the time and her numerous responses, a few BLINKS were finding it difficult to stay awake and keep up with her.

A fan even shared a post to inform the singer that she was giving up and headed to bed. However, Jisoo wasn’t going to let her fans off so easily. In her trademark tongue-in-cheek style, Jisoo announced, “I didn’t raise weak Blinks." Her reply received all kinds of reactions from fans. While many were in splits, a few thanked her for being encouraging.

“Bruh I was feeling unmotivated today, and then I saw this… I won’t disappoint you Jisoo," a fan said. “Savage Chu! Iloveyou girl!" added another. “Now it makes sense why we can wait so long for a comeback," joked a third fan.

A fan also reached out to Jisoo during her chat session with fans and asked her why she was not sleeping. “Jisoo why aren’t you sleeping?? because of coffee?? ahahah." The singer replied, “No! My eyes are wide open!! hahahahhaah I came to play before going to bed." A second fan also asked her to sleep soon, to which Jisoo replied, “I know!! Haha I need to sleep, but I can’t fall asleep with my phone in my hand."

Jisoo recently made her acting debut with Snowdrop. Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, Snowdrop Jisoo played the role of a student who falls for a North Korean spy played by Jung Hae-in. The show has completed its run in South Korea. Although popular, the show had its share of controversies as well. The show was accused of distorting the history of Korea’s student protest in the year 1987.

