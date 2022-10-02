BLACKPINK Fans React After Celeb Gossip Account Shares Rumours Group 'Likely To Be Done' After Born Pink

BLACKPINK fans had mixed reactions after a popular gossip handle named Deux Moi (@deuxmoiworld on Twitter) shared a claim that BLACKPINK might be done soon. For the unversed, Deux Moi, who call themselves ‘curators of pop culture’, is a popular international celebrity gossip social media page. People send anonymous tips to the handle and they share them for public reading but with a disclaimer that they don’t verify these tips.

On late Saturday night (IST), Deux Moi shared a tip they received claiming that BLACKPINK is ‘likely to be done’ after the activities related to Born Pink come to an end. The tipster claimed, “BLACKPINK likely to be done after this record. Their contracts are up and they all want to go solo. They barely get on and are sick of the whole thing."

This tip has left BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as the BLINKS, divided. While a section of the fans was upset and slammed Deux Moi for sharing the unverified tip about BLACKPINK, another section felt that if these rumours are true, they think the members will finally get the freedom to work on their own terms. Fans feel that the members are not given enough opportunities and avenues to showcase their talents.

“I’m sorry but this is clearly fake bc idt bp will even disband bc they have the freedom to do solo stuff anyways so why would they even ‘go solo’??" a Twitter user wrote. “This account said that Shawn Mendes asked Camila to marry him, why trust you? hahahaha. blink don’t worry! only those who don’t accompany them are happy with it, because we know that they are showing signs that it won’t end anytime soon! Shut down is one test among many!" another fan said.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment is yet to react to the claims. BLACKPINK released their comeback album Born Pink a few weeks ago and was in the US for a few performances recently. They will head out on their world tour soon.

