BLACKPINK: Jennie Breaks Her Silence on Hollywood Debut Project the Idol, Says 'I'll Work Hard'

The trailer of Sam Levinson’s upcoming HBO series The Idol has managed to create buzz on social media, thanks to its unique cast. The series marks the acting debut of K-pop idol and BLACKPINK member Jennie. BLINKS, the official fandom name given by BLACKPINK, expressed their reactions to Jennie’s look in the upcoming show.

The teaser was released on Sunday and it featured Canadian singer The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye and Lily Rose-Depp in lead roles. In a few shots, we also get to see the South Korean singer along with the cast of the show.

In a brief statement shared by Jennie through her agency, YG Entertainment, the 26-year-old revealed that she found the script very “intriguing" and hence she wanted to be part of the series. Jennie also added, “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection."

Advertisement

The upcoming series is created by Euphoria’s director and Abel and claims to be “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The teaser promises elements of showbiz, glamour, and sex appeal.

Fans of Jennie have been sharing their reaction to the development on social media. An elated fan commented, “They know her impact." “JENNIE IN THE IDOL, IM GONNA CRY.. STILL IT SEEMS LIKE A DREAM," added another.

However, before we see Jennie making her acting debut in the American web series, we will see her as a member of BLACKPINK reuniting with fellow members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa for the new album. The group will be releasing its second studio album in August, according to a press release from YG Entertainment.

Advertisement

It is reported that the K-pop girl group is in the final stages of recording a new album. BLACKPINK released their first full-length album titled ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020. The group will also be kicking off their world tour soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.