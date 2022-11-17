BLACKPINK: Jennie Says Lily Rose Depp Taught Her Alot During Idol Shoot, Open To Bigger Acting Career

BLACKPINK member Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with the international series The Idol. Backed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, the series is slated to premiere next year. While fans, better known as BLINKS, are excited to see Jennie the actress, the South Korean idol assured that this might not be her only acting gig.

Speaking with Elle, Jennie Kim revealed that she enjoyed the experience of filming for The Idol and is open to many more acting opportunities. “I think definitely having this experience has opened my eyes into a new fun way of expressing myself. I’ve learned a lot from Lily[-Rose Depp] while I was shooting, too. So I’m going to say yes. I loved it. I loved my experience so far," she told the publication.

While her career as a musician began in South Korea, Jennie’s acting career is starting in the US. When she was asked the reason behind choosing an American project for her acting debut, Jennie said, “The thing is, it was definitely not planned. I’ve had a dream of acting in the future, as I was doing so many different parts already as an artist, so I’ve always wondered what it would be like. But the opportunity just came to me so naturally one day. And I just knew that it was something that I would regret if I didn’t go for it."

Advertisement

Creator Levinson was impressed with Jennie’s professionalism and hard work. “Watching her learn a full dance routine in about an hour and then perform it flawlessly 10 times in a row was amazing, and of course that’s just a tiny piece of her talent and ability," he told the publication.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the screen as an actress, Jennie along with her fellow BLACKPINK members are busy with their world tour.

Read all the Latest Movies News here